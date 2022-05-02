Volkswagen Phaeton on Cars and Bids Is the Ultimate Luxury Bargain

VW's ID.4 electric crossover has come to live with TG. I got my hands on the ID.4 so recently that I have nothing to report on its efficiency, nor how it drives beyond what I said in the original road test. But that was a while ago and since then the model lineup, and the number of rivals, have both expanded. So it's worth running over the specs and prices, and see how they look versus those other runners and riders.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO