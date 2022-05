SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person has been taken into custody while the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are searching multiple locations in Saginaw County. Authorities were sent to the 1600 block of Iowa Avenue in Bridgeport Township at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 5. FBI officials were also in the 1600 block of Outer Drive in Buena Vista Township.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO