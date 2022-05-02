ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kardashians Win Defamation Lawsuit Over Blac Chyna

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kardashians have come out victorious in their fierce legal battle with Blac Chyna ... who sued them for defamation, but the jury's riding with the family. Before the verdict was read, it was apparent the Kardashians were nowhere to be found. The clerk asked their lawyer where they were, and...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blac Chyna Looks Unhappy While Out With Her Mom After Losing Trial To The Kardashians

She's got the blues. Two days after Blac Chyna lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family, the reality star, 33, was seen looking glum while being driven around Los Angeles by her mom, Tokyo Toni.In the photos from Tuesday, May 3, Chyna has a downcast look on her face as she sits in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes SUV. Her mom was much more animated and was gesturing with her hands.The model had sued ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's brood, as she believes they spread defamatory rumors about her in order to get her reality show Rob & Chyna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Corey Gamble
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Defamation Lawsuit#Bc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley Says Pete Davidson Antagonized Kanye with Kim and Kids Tattoo

D.L. Hughley thinks Pete Davidson is out of line for getting the initials of Kim and Kanye's 4 kids inked on his neck. We got the comedian at LAX and asked him about Pete's new tat, which seems to read "KNSCP" ... a collection of letters many believe stand for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. BTW ... the initials of their kids are in order of descending age.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Dead at 16

"Toddlers and Tiaras" star, Kailia Posey, has died at the age of 16. Her mom shared the tragic news in a FB post ... "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever".
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Wendy Williams Says She'll Be Back on TV, Out & About for Met Gala

Wendy Williams is doubling down on her return to TV -- vowing she'll be back on the air later this year ... this while partying it up during the Met Gala. The longtime host -- who's been MIA from her program for about a year due to health issues -- was painting the town red Monday night in NYC ... where she hit the Standard Hotel for an after-party hosted by Cardi B.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Amber Heard's In-Court Behavior Has Some Questioning Her Intentions

As the highly publicized court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to draw media attention, fans are seemingly picking up on more and more details of the case, the courtroom, and the behavior of everyone involved while the trial is occurring. One thing that some fans have noticed is that Amber has been writing things down quite a bit during her time in court, leaving many curious about what exactly she's jotting down.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Post Malone Expecting First Child with Girlfriend

Post Malone is about to celebrate a very big milestone ... he and his GF are having a baby!!!. Post tells TMZ... "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

NeNe Leakes Claims She Was Blacklisted By 'RHOA' Executives

NeNe Leakes says she wanted to drop the hammer on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" years ago ... but the execs blacklisted her, making it extremely difficult to take any legal action. We got NeNe at LAX Monday, and she says getting constantly silenced by Bravo stopped her from filing...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy