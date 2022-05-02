ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Chain retailers hire ‘corporate cops’ to combat organized retail crime

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sophisticated network of shoplifters raking in billions of dollars of stolen goods ranging from cold medicine...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 13

Related
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Cold Medicine#Federal Agents#Target
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Gas station worker explains why he loves to card cops who come to buy cigarettes

Police officers wield a lot of power and it's all too often on full display when dealing with ordinary civilians, even in situations that warrant a more community policing oriented approach. A gas station employee decided to find out what would happen if the roles were reversed. TikTok user @newandrewville, who goes by Andrew Bilinsky, is a regular employee at a gas station and it's his duty to ensure tobacco products aren't sold to those below the age of 21, reported Comicsands.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Distractify

Why Do People Steal Catalytic Converters? Here's How to Prevent the Theft

Owning a car can be a freeing experience for so many people. Being able to go wherever you want basically whenever is what drives so many of us to get a license. Even though there are different maintenance costs and insurance payments that go along with it, unfortunately, there are more depressing downsides that owners have to look out for.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NotYourBonnie

Citibank Refuses To Refund Young Woman's Life Savings of $26,000 That Was Stolen When Her Account Was Hacked

Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 via WikiCommons. It's the kind of nightmare most will only read about, but for Jacqueline Berman of NY, it's actually happening. Over a month ago, her phone was hacked. While she handled the issue with T.Mobile quickly, her bank info ended up being compromised and a hacker was able to get into her Citibank account to assign a new payee.
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
morningbrew.com

Walmart is bumping truck driver starting pay into the 6 figures

In order to get those Instant Pots where they need to be, faster, Walmart said that it will increase the average starting pay for in-house truck drivers from $87,000 to between $95,000 and $110,000. Feel free to open a new tab and Google, “How to become truck driver.”. The...
ECONOMY
Motorious

Luxury Cars Stolen In Florida Found In Illegal Grow Operation In Oregon

During a search of property in southwest Oregon, authorities found 4 luxury cars stashed away, which raised suspicion. When they did some digging into where these cars came from, they discovered the cars were reported stolen from Florida. For reference, that’s 3,000 miles and two days of driving, if you don’t stop at all. This isn’t even the first of these stories we’ve heard about this year alone, and officials are calling it a growing problem, literally and figuratively.
OREGON STATE
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NBC News

NBC News

355K+
Followers
44K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy