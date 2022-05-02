Hale Center recognizes citizens during annual banquet

Burnin' Tree BBQ, a family business in Hale Center, was recognized as the 2022 Business of the Year. (Don Brown/For The Herald)

When the tornado in 1965 tore through Hale Center, its path included the First Baptist Church causing the bell to fall.

Mildred Brown, who has been a resident of Hale Center since the early 1950s, took the bell home and kept it there until the church was rebuilt and the bell was able to be replaced.

She’s been a resident of Hale Center since the early 1950s and has been an integral part of the church and the community since then. She’s taught Sunday School, worked Vacation Bible School, has been a church hostess, and contributed her calligraphy skills toward graduation gifts (like monogrammed bibles) and on various certificates for community activities.

It was these skills and her dedication to her hometown that led to Brown being crowned the 2022 Hale Center Citizen Through The Years.

Brown was among several Hale Center citizens recognized Saturday during the annual Hale Center Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Annual Banquet.

The evening included a meal catered by Burnin’ Tree BBQ, which went on to win Business of the Year, and a keynote speech by Kris Knippa, area 1 representative of Texas Baptists.

The presentation included a message about the resiliency of Hale Center.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by the Clay Gibson Band.

Burnin’ Tree BBQ is a fairly new business owned by Victor and Emeral Gallardo, who actually maintained a tree trimming service in town since 2015.

The pair met the owners of the Owls Café and conducted a bbq fundraiser for the restaurant, which led them on a path to opening their own BBQ place.

The BBQ fundraiser was a great success. They took note of its success and continued smoking BBQ as a hobby. The mobile BBQ business opened fairly recently allowing the family to realize their dream of feeding people and sharing happiness through food.

Glenn Baker was also recognized as the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Baker has been a Hale Center citizen since 1996. He can be spotted doing good around his community just about any given weekend.

He distributes flags on holiday mornings, cleans up the trash around the community, helps people bait their hooks around Caudle Lake, can be spotted helping with every fundraiser, takes time to clean up the city parks and plant greenery, he’s always available to help his neighbors and is a generally helpful citizen.

He is a Chairman of the Civil Defense in Hale Center and takes time during storms to ensure the safety of local citizens.

It’s not just him – his family is just as helpful.

Oliver Rusher was also presented with the Farm Family of the Year Award.

Not only does Dr. Rusher own a dental practice in Plainview, he also raises show pigs.

He was present Saturday night to accept the award.