Angelina Jolie has been spotted during a visit to Lviv, Ukraine.The actor, who is a special envoy for the UN and has been doing humanitarian work for years, was seen in the city getting coffee this week.Lviv has been under attack from Vladimir Putin’s army in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a Russian missile attack on the western city left at least seven people dead.Jolie smiled and waved at fans in the coffee shop, who filmed her on their phones. She also reportedly signed an autograph while waiting for her order. She appeared to be with one male friend.In...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO