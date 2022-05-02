ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets’ Buck Showalter suspended for Braves opener after Phillies incident

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Buck Showalter was not in the dugout Monday night when the Mets kicked off a big series against the Braves.

Shortly before first pitch, MLB announced it had suspended Showalter for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for Yoan Lopez throwing at Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber on Sunday night. The league deemed the pitches “intentional,” leading to the discipline that also included Lopez being fined and suspended for three games.

Bench coach Glenn Sherlock was expected to step up in Showalter’s absence.

Lopez, who was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, threw inside to Schwarber in the ninth inning before hitting Alec Bohm with a changeup. The sequence came after Phillies pitcher Christopher Sanchez plunked Francisco Lindor in the bottom of the eighth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kfWY_0fQwuq3m00
Buck Showalter
Robert Sabo

Showalter has been vocal about his displeasure with the Mets getting hit by pitches plenty this season — an MLB-high 20 times entering Monday. The veteran manager also missed a game earlier this season to undergo a medical procedure.

It marked the second time this season Lopez has been disciplined by MLB for almost hitting a batter. The right-hander also got fined after throwing up-and-in to Nolan Arenado last week, which led to the benches clearing against the Cardinals. Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar ultimately teamed up to pay the fine for Lopez.

https://embed.acast.com/0445ff6a-85f0-5778-83d1-30a2f2533356/62703bf2979ede001280ad5f?accentColor=2a2a2a&bgColor=f6f6f6&font-family=proxima%20nova&logo=false&secondaryColor=cc3333

After giving the Mets a strong temporary replacement for the injured Taijuan Walker, David Peterson will make another cameo Tuesday night.

The left-hander will be called up from Triple-A to start a game in Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Braves at Citi Field, though Showalter was not yet ready to say which one.

“Pete’ deserved to stay here,” Showalter said before Monday’s game. “He didn’t do anything Please view this post in your web browser to complete the quiz. . So, glad to get him back.”

Peterson replaced Walker in the game he was initially injured on April 11, then made two starts in his turn through the rotation before Walker was activated from the injured list to start Saturday. Across 14 innings, Peterson allowed just one run on nine hits and five walks while striking out 10.

Comments / 0

