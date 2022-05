With a game they’ll want to forget, the postseason is officially underway for the Minnesota Wild as they faced the St. Louis Blues for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series on Monday night. The game started with tensions high and the Blues found the back of the net twice in the first period while the Wild were unable to get anything on the scoreboard. Things didn’t get any better as the game went on, as the Blues added a goal in the second and third to extend their lead to 4-0 and eventually come out with the win.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO