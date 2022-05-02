ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor —May 3, 2022

By Post readers
The Issue: The Post editorial on the upcoming Supreme Court decision on New York’s gun laws.

The Supreme Court needs to free New York City residents to own guns to protect themselves and their neighbors ( “Supreme Threat to NY,” Editorial, May 1).

When gun laws are not enforced with stop-and-frisk, every criminal can feel safe in carrying a gun with no risk of arrest.

And when law-abiding citizens are disarmed by political fiat, criminals can feel safe in pulling out their guns and shooting, safe in the knowledge that the many law-abiding citizens around can’t stop the shooter.

The real-world impact of New York City’s gun-control laws is to put the 99% of law-abiding residents at far greater risk and encourage the 1% criminal element to continue to terrorize us.

Dao Sung, Queens

I had just finished reading your article, “Anguish as man is shot dead on UWS” (May 2) before reading the editorial “Supreme Threat to NY.”

It was juxtaposition defined. The young man gunned down a block from the 24th Precinct was defenseless precisely because it is so difficult to legally carry a firearm in New York City.

The Editorial Board urges the court to let New York protect itself. I suggest readers would be better served if your opinion was that New Yorkers be allowed to protect themselves.

Paul Stelmaszyk

Selkirk

Enough with the needless hysterics over what the Supreme Court may rule concerning New York’s stupid gun laws.

Those laws only prevented law-abiding citizens from getting a gun lawfully. Those laws never stop criminals. If history has shown us anything, it’s that gun control has not, does not and will never work.

The Heller decision proved that the Second Amendment is a right for all individuals. We should not have to ask the government for permission to protect ourselves.

If we have learned anything from the last two years — with all the Black Lives Matter nonsense, defund-the-police rhetoric and elimination of bail laws — it’s that the government cannot and will not protect us. So we must do it ourselves.

Anthony Calabria

Staten Island

I generally agree with most of The Post’s editorials — or their essence — but you couldn’t be more wrong about “reasonable gun control.”

New York City is a not a mess because of firearms. It’s a crime-ridden hellhole due to “woke” politics. From no bail to equity to anti-prosecution prosecutors, the city has reached the point where no one is responsible for their actions. Violence is excused, condoned and frequently supported.

In The Post’s own articles about violent crime in New York City, virtually every suspect arrested for gun crimes has a lengthy arrest history of crimes of violence. Those suspects were seldom imprisoned for any length of time for earlier offenses.

Had they been kept off the street, their crime streaks would have ended. New York City needs a change in attitude about crime before gun crimes will diminish.

Michael Smallman

Waterport

The Post editorial was a disappointing piece coming from one of the most respected conservative voices in the country.

New York City is already defenseless, thanks to the government’s pro-criminal and anti-gun laws and policies.

When was the last time we heard about a “good guy with a gun” in New York City? It doesn’t happen, because it appears that in New York City, only the elite and criminals can have guns. Everyone else can only serve as sitting ducks.

When Frank James opened fire at the Brooklyn subway, nobody fired back at him. The only thing that stopped him was a jammed gun.

If anything, a ruling by the Supreme Court striking down the New York law will probably leave New York better defended.

Xiaoming Wu

Palatine, Ill.

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” doesn’t mean “shall totally be infringed because The Post doesn’t like too many guns around.”

Tzvi S. Cohen

Beit Shemesh, Israel

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Comments / 0

