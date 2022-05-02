ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s new COVID risk level is nonsense

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nq278_0fQwuZFX00

When will New York City’s insane COVID alarmism end?

According to health czar Ashwin Vasant, the city has now reached “medium” risk, per the Centers for Disease Control’s “community levels” metric. So he wants New Yorkers to exercise “greater caution” in the name of “slowing the spread” — and start wearing masks again indoors in public even if vaccinated.

Utter nonsense.

COVID deaths in the city are about as low as they’ve ever been, averaging four per day for the past four weeks, while hospitalizations average 46 a day. And both, per the data gathered by the city health authorities, are trending even lower.

Cases are ticking up slightly , but nowhere near the recent peak we saw with the first Omicron wave .

Also, the whole selling point of the CDC’s new metric was that it supposedly pays more attention to actual bad COVID outcomes than raw case numbers. So why all this concern over a modest rise in infections when ultra-low deaths and hospitalizations show the opposite?

Plus, the city hit these rock-bottom levels while constantly — and correctly — loosening restrictions. The idea that now we have to go back to DEFCON-3 is absurd.

Especially since all available data shows that mask mandates have no real effect on broad COVID outcomes, good or bad (and that even high levels of masking compliance don’t seem to do much).

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxHoY_0fQwuZFX00
Yell it far and wide: No more COVID mandates!

And the city’s remaining rules make no sense. The mandates for masking toddlers and vaccination for private-sector workers are both deeply anti-science.

The former is meant to “protect” a group with close to zero risk for death from COVID . The latter has a mile-wide carveout for celebrities. And neither, on the data, has done a damn thing to slow or stop COVID.

The virus will be with us forever, but between vaccines, natural immunity, numerous therapeutics and its own inevitable evolution into less deadly forms, it’s no longer a major public-health threat.

Vasant should focus on making sure everyone who needs to gets vaccinated does and those who do get sick can access therapeutics, not trying to scare people with miniscule low risk of bad COVID outcomes into cowering again.

The Chicken Little lunacy does nothing except derail New York City’s comeback.

Comments / 1

Related
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says Americans have to decide on their own COVID-19 risk for now

Americans will need “to make their calculation” for COVID-19 risks in the future, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser for the coronavirus. Driving the news: “This is not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated,” Fauci said on ABC’s...
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Yorkers#Omicron#Cdc
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC New York

Number of High-Risk US COVID Counties Doubles in Week, and More Than 1/2 Are in NY: CDC

Just 40 of America's more than 3,200 counties are considered high transmission areas by the CDC, the health agency said Tuesday. That's 1.2%. Depends on how -- and from where -- you look at it. That 40 county number is more than double the number of high COVID impact counties the CDC listed in its report two weeks ago. And 23 of those 40 counties now considered high transmission spots by the CDC happen to be in New York state, the latest dataset shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

COVID-19 cases on the rise across New York state, Manhattan hit with most new cases

The CDC has flagged multiple counties in the state as hotspots compared to the rest of the country, so what are those numbers looking like in New York City?. City Island is just one of the neighborhoods in the boroughs where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The CDC says that community levels of COVID in the state are the highest in upstate New York. However, the numbers in counties surrounding the city like Westchester County and Nassau County are starting to creep back up too.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
beckershospitalreview.com

Vaccinated, seniors make up growing share of COVID-19 deaths: Washington Post

As the share of deaths among older Americans and those with immunocompromising conditions who have been vaccinated grows, unvaccinated people no longer account for the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 deaths, The Washington Post reported April 29. During the delta wave's peak in September, the vaccinated accounted for 23 percent of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy