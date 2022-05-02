Emma Chamberlain Debuted A Brand New Hairstyle That’s Trending For Summer

Click here to read the full article. Throughout the 74 years of the Met Gala, there have been many iconic red carpet looks, but music and fashion star Rihanna has managed to consistently produce the most impressive, internet-stopping looks year after year. Rihanna is arguably the most highly anticipated guest of the Met Gala, rightfully so given the number of dramatic looks she’s donned in the last few years. While it’s not confirmed if Rihanna will attend Monday’s Met Gala, which is celebrating the exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she will still likely be the most-anticipated arrival of the night.More...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO