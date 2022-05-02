Alert: Oklahoma judge allows lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to proceed

I had no idea that there were so many serial killers from Missouri, over 100, but these are the worst of the worst in Missouri's history. The very first serial killer on record is Dr. Bennett Hyde who was convicted of murdering his father-in-law and relatives of his wife back in 1909. He was sentenced to life in prison, but in 1917 that decision was overturned and charges were dismissed. Hyde was a pharmacist and supposedly poisoned his victims, but there was a lot of miscommunication between lawyers and jurors which ended in several mistrials and finally a dismal of charges.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO