Elvis' Austin Butler Brought Priscilla Presley, Elvis' Ex, To The Met Gala

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Butler definitely brought the most surprising date to...

www.elitedaily.com

The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Austin Butler
Priscilla Presley
Elvis Presley
Elvis
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
HollywoodLife

Laine Hardy: 5 Things To Know About ‘American Idol’ Winner Arrested Over Claims He Bugged Ex’s Room

Laine Hardy, 21, has been arrested in Louisiana over claims bugged his ex-girlfriends dorm room. The American Idol alum was first arrested by on-campus police at Louisiana State University on Friday, April 29. Per the warrant, police responded to a call on April 7 at the school’s Azalea Hall after the woman found a recording device. She said she dated Laine from Nov. 2021 to Feb. 2022.
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Hall Of Fame Announces The Judds’ Induction Ceremony Will Move Forward Tomorrow As Planned

The Judds will still be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow after the tragic death today of the duo’s matriarch, country music icon Naomi Judd. That’s the message from the Hall of Fame, who announced late this evening that in accordance with the family’s wishes, the legendary duo’s induction will move forward tomorrow as planned. And Wynonna still plans to be there too.
Entertainment
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
AL.com

The Judds join Country Music Hall of Fame day after Naomi Judd dies: ‘Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,’ Wynonna says

Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned Naomi Judd while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Randy Jackson Reveals One of His ‘Favorite Memories’ From Early Days on Show

Following the news that he will be returning to “American Idol” for a 20th season reunion, Randy Jackson is opening up about one of his favorite memories from the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Randy Jackson revealed one of his favorite memories on “American Idol” is when Kelly Clarkson won the very first season. “Because that’s when I realized that the show was really going to work,” Jackson explained. “I mean, it was meager beginnings, y’all. We started from the bottom, now we’re here.”
Elite Daily

Sebastian Stan's All-Pink Met Gala Look Was So Unexpected

To be frank, Sebastian Stan could wear a garbage bag, and I’d bow down, but Stan’s Met Gala 2022 look deserves all the rounds of applause. Seriously, if Margot Robbie drops out of the new Barbie movie, I nominate Stan. Strutting onto the Met Gala red carpet, effortlessly cool as ever, Stan stood out in multiple ways, from his monochrome, highlighter pink look to its less-than-gilded vibe.
Elite Daily

From Corkscrew Nails To A Coat That Took 22,000 Hours To Make, Lizzo's Met Gala Look Was Perfect

Lizzo can do no wrong, and her 2022 Met Gala look, in all its gilded glamour glory, is proof. Making her grand appearance on the red carpet, Lizzo wore a custom Thom Browne look, with a few key details that push this outfit over the top in the best way possible. The foundation of her look is relatively unassuming: a floor-length, structured black gown with a corset bodice and cutout of fabric around her thighs. Rather, it’s the clever, embellished additions to her look that hold an unreal amount of effort.
