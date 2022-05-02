Notes from the North: Post 2022 Draft Breakdown
As you may have heard, the Minnesota Vikings took part in the NFL Draft over the weekend. There were ten selections and six trades. What kind of positives and negatives can we draw...purpleptsd.com
As you may have heard, the Minnesota Vikings took part in the NFL Draft over the weekend. There were ten selections and six trades. What kind of positives and negatives can we draw...purpleptsd.com
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0