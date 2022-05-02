Notes from the North: Post 2022 Draft Breakdown

The best drafts are the ones that involve the best value. Take the 2015 draft as a great example. Snagging Eric Kendricks in the 2nd, Danielle Hunter in the 3rd, and Stefon Diggs in the 5th is remarkable. If you put the NFL in a time machine, then we’d see all three go in the opening round.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO