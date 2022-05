Members of the Carrollton School Board are expected to vote on a new high school football coach at a special meeting tonight. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Carrollton Grade School commons. Included on the agenda is an opportunity for visitors to address the school board concerning any agenda topic. The board later will meet in closed session. Followed the closed session, board members are expected to vote on the employment of a high school head football coach. The board had been expected to hire Zachary Klaustermeier as head football coach and PE/health teacher at its April 25 meeting. Klaustermeier's name was listed on the agenda for that meeting. There is no name listed for tonight's meeting. After the vote, the agenda includes another opportunity for visitors to address the school board concerning any topic. Superintendent Mark Halwachs was not available for comment.

CARROLLTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO