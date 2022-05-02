Hopkins students create edible burrito tape as part of design competition

Look at any coastal cuisine and you’ll find seaweed. In Peru, it tops the national dish (ceviche), in Scandinavia, you might see it in fiskesuppe (fish soup) or mashed into butter—not just on fancy tasting menus (Noma, ahem)—and in Japan, kombu is a pantry staple. The category of seaweed is a huge and diverse one. The word itself generally refers to marine macroalgae, i.e. algae living in salt- or brackish water and visible to the eye. Scientifically speaking, that algae is broken down into three categories—red (Rhodophyta), green (Chlorophyta), and brown (Phaeophyta)—and if you can’t tell the difference, that’s because the colors are not actually determined by the leaves but rather by structures you can’t necessarily see.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO