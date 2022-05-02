Goats gone from Wilkes-Barre backyard, reportedly returned to farm

When Wilkes-Barre Health Department employees and a human officer with the Luzerne County SPCA returned to a McLean Street house to enforce the ordinance against the harboring of livestock in the city, the white billy goat tied to a tree (seen in a close-up here) and another one tethered nearby had been removed from the property. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — When city Health Department employees and a Luzerne County SPCA humane officer returned to a McLean Street house to inform Jose Tapia he couldn’t keep goats in his backyard, the two animals were already gone.

In the roughly two hours between visits Monday, the goats that were tied to trees had vanished.

Tapia said the animals were sent back to the farm from where he got them. But he was reluctant to provide the name to Health Department employee Patty Hughes, who was there to enforce the city ordinance prohibiting the harboring of livestock within the city limits.

Hughes and the others first visited the McLean Street property late Monday morning to verify there were goats on the property. They saw them and spoke to a woman at the house who told them the animals belonged to Tapia who would be home around 2 p.m.

The animals had acquired neighborhood notoriety after a photo of one of them being walked on nearby Hazle Street circulated on social media. Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association President Linda Joseph brought it up at the Thursday night City Council meeting as well.

“We need to know the farm,” Hughes said when she finally spoke to Tapia. She said she wanted to make sure they were treated humanely.

“I talked to the guy, he don’t want no problems,” Tapia said.

Unable to get the man on the line, Tapia told the visitors he would have him call them.

It turns out Tapia was unaware of the ordinance. “I cannot keep goats here?” he asked.

And Tapia disputed Joseph’s comment to Council that he killed one of the animals in his backyard.

Tapia said he bought it from the farm killed. “The only thing we did was take the skin off,” he said.

The goats weren’t kept to slaughter, Tapia said. “Because I want to keep them in my yard,” he said.

The photo of the goat being led by a rope was from when Tapia walked it around the neighborhood.

“The black one, he was so friendly with the kids,” Tapia said. He would take it to parties for kids, he added.

The other one, a white billy goat, was bigger and less docile, however. “He threw me on the floor,” Tapia said.