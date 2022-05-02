Wichita man charged in deadly hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged for his involvement in a deadly hit and run last month.

Collin Becker, 23, was charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Reasonably known result in death.

He has been released on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 16.

April 16 hit and run that left two motorcyclists dead (KSN Photo).

The deadly crash happened on Saturday, April 16, around 2:50 a.m., near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd , according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

Jacob Fowler, 20, and Levi Ward, 20, both of Wichita, were riding a 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle northbound on Tyler Rd when a 2011 Dodge Dakota drove into the intersection from 17th St. The motorcycle collided with the Dodge, causing Ward, who was the passenger, to be ejected off the motorcycle.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. Fowler was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Becker, who originally fled the scene, was brought back by his father. He was then arrested.

