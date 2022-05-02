ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man charged in deadly hit and run

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcZgI_0fQwsq8C00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged for his involvement in a deadly hit and run last month.

Collin Becker, 23, was charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Reasonably known result in death.

He has been released on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 16.

Police ID body in west Wichita, seek car and driver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ut4BK_0fQwsq8C00
April 16 hit and run that left two motorcyclists dead (KSN Photo).

The deadly crash happened on Saturday, April 16, around 2:50 a.m., near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd , according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

Jacob Fowler, 20, and Levi Ward, 20, both of Wichita, were riding a 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle northbound on Tyler Rd when a 2011 Dodge Dakota drove into the intersection from 17th St. The motorcycle collided with the Dodge, causing Ward, who was the passenger, to be ejected off the motorcycle.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. Fowler was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Becker, who originally fled the scene, was brought back by his father. He was then arrested.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
KSN News

Wichita baby hospitalized after swallowing pill that fell on floor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive. The baby […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Car And Driver#Ksnw#Ksn Photo#Dodge#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy