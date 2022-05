In the wake of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase, the internet has been abuzz with discussions of online free speech and the role of platforms and governments in monitoring misinformation. There’s been a spike in Google searches and Wikipedia page views for “Section 230,” the 26-word law that shields social media from liability over content posted by its users. The provision, which has been nicknamed the Internet’s Magna Carta, predates social networking as we know it (it’s even older than Google!). Section 230 was enacted as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, the social media era of GeoCities.

