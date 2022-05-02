ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns fans travel from out of state for playoff action

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suns are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks...

CBS DFW

Luka puts up 45 but Mavericks lose Game 1 to Suns in Phoenix

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Mavericks seemed to be out of rhythm as they went head-to-head with the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. While the lead -- Luka Doncic -- was on point, the others dancers couldn't catch the beat and the Mavs fell 121-114.As for the top-seeded Suns, Deandre Ayton scored 25 points and Devin Booker added 23.The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and staying on the gas until the final minutes. They shot 50.5% from the field, won the rebounding edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks...
PHOENIX, AZ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NBC Sports

Suns centers scorch Mavericks in Game 1

JaVale McGee battered then embarrassed Luka Doncic. And McGee wasn’t even the Suns center who lived up to his fearsome billing. Deandre Ayton scored 25 points to lead Phoenix to a 121-114 home win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round series Monday. But it was his backup, McGee, who left the deepest impressions – both physically and psychologically – entering Game 2 Wednesday.
NBA Analysis Network

2 Sign-And-Trade Packages To Send Deandre Ayton To Pacers

The Phoenix Suns face a decision regarding Deandre Ayton this NBA offseason. To many, it’s a no-brainer. They made the NBA Finals in 2020-21 and followed that up by finishing 2021-22 with the best regular-season record in the NBA. No matter what happens in these playoffs, they have to offer him a max contract in restricted free agency, don’t they?
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Takes A Shot At Rudy Gobert: "Our Game Plan For The Jazz Isn't Going To Work Against The Suns. These Guys Can Put The Ball In the Basket."

Ahead of Game 1 on Monday, Jason Kidd made sure to take one last shot at his team's fallen opponent. Speaking on the strategy and game plan for the second round, the Mavs head coach noted the difference between the Jazz and Suns, citing how limited Jazz bigs (specifically Rudy Gobert) are on the offensive end.
ClutchPoints

Mavs’ Luka Doncic restrained while having words with Suns fan

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are battling in Game 2 of their western conference semifinal series. Phoenix dominated in Game 1, despite the final score only being 121-114. In the loss, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic played out of his mind, dropping 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. However, it obviously was not close to enough.
PHOENIX, AZ

