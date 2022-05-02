Suns fans travel from out of state for playoff action

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Mavericks seemed to be out of rhythm as they went head-to-head with the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. While the lead -- Luka Doncic -- was on point, the others dancers couldn't catch the beat and the Mavs fell 121-114.As for the top-seeded Suns, Deandre Ayton scored 25 points and Devin Booker added 23.The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and staying on the gas until the final minutes. They shot 50.5% from the field, won the rebounding edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks...

