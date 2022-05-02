ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Tax debt letter is a scam, officials say

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County officials are warning the public of a scam posing as a warning of tax debt.

Citizens have reported receiving a letter in the mail with a bold heading claiming the notice is a “Distraint Warrant,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

This letter from the “Tax Processing Unit of Randolph County” attempts to scare residents to respond by stating “levying procedures will begin within 15 days of its receipt.”

There is no such county agency.

The sheriff’s office said citizens should not call the toll-free number listed on the letter.

Other areas of the state have seen this scam in the past.

If you receive this letter, you can report it to the N.C. attorney general’s consumer toll-free line at 877-5-NO-SCAM or http://ncdoj.gov/complaint.

