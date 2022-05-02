Chicago police officer volunteering in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old woman was days from graduating from college when she was ambushed outside an elevator in her own Edgewater apartment building and shot and killed this week. Just hours later, police said they also found a man dead inside the same building. Police late Tuesday were trying to determine whether the two deaths within 24 hours in one building are connected. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported on Tuesday, the family of Brittany Kinlow said she had just finished finals. Kinlow's family was still in shock – telling us her murder was too fresh for them...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO