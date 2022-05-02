ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest girls, Southern boys finish strong in Guilford meet

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford’s girls and Southern Guilford’s boys each posted a top-five team finish to highlight Saturday’s Guilford County track championship at Southeast Guilford.

Northern Guilford and Dudley tied for the girls title with 141 points, followed by Grimsley in third with 83. Southwest was fifth with 50, Andrews was 11th with 13 points, and Southern was 13th with five points.

Dudley won the boys championship with 99 points, trailed by Northern with 98 points and Northwest Guilford with 85. Southern was fifth with 77, Southwest was seventh with 50.50, Ragsdale was eighth with 36.50, Andrews was 10th with 25, and High Point Central was 15th with one.

Winning events were: Ragsdale’s John Howard (boys 1600; boys 3200), Southwest’s Sady Moody (girls discus) and Southern’s James Squires (boys discus), as well as Southern’s boys 4x200 relay.

BOYS TENNIS 1A WEST REGIONAL

ELKIN — Bishop McGuinness’ Luca Pestana and Timothy Hackman won the NCHSAA 1A West Regional boys tennis doubles championship Saturday at Elkin Municipal Park.

Pestana and Hackman won their two matches Friday to qualify for this weekend’s state championships. They defeated Elkin’s Luke McComb/Clay Sebastian 6-2, 6-4 and Uwharrie Charter’s Joseph Phetmixay/Drew Auman 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the title.

Bishop’s Evan Sturgill and Josh Hanflink also qualified for the state championships, which will start Friday at Cary Tennis Park, by reaching the semifinals against Phetmixay/Auman.

AUTO RACING

SONOMA, Calif. — Connor Zilisch of High Point’s Silver Hare Racing finished fifth and former HPU student Connor Mosack took sixth in the 93.24-mile TransAm TA2 series race Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Lawless Alan, driving a car prepared for him by Silver Hare, finished 11th in the 37-lap event on a 2.52-mile road course.

Comments / 0

