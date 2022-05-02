GALLERY: #FreePalestine Protest at the Boston Public Library

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say bullets were found at Boston Latin Academy in Dorchester. The discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Boston Public Schools, the bag of bullets was found by a staff member after school had been dismissed for the day. Police were called and responded within minutes. They conducted a full sweep and didn’t find any other suspicious objects. A statement from BPS said: “The safety of our students and staff remains the top priority of the Boston Public Schools. Today’s incident is troubling. District and school leaders will continue to work with the Boston Police on their ongoing investigation and provide any support to the school community that may be needed. We’re grateful that at no time was any student or staff person in danger and we are thankful to the Boston Police and School staff who responded quickly.” This comes about a week after a bullet was found at the Condon Community School in South Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO