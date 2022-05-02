GALLERY: #FreePalestine Protest at the Boston Public Library

The stop opened on Thursday. Boston travelers have another option for boarding low-cost, high-tech FlixBus after the company opened a new stop at South Station on Thursday. The new stop is the company’s fourth in the Boston area, joining stops at Traveler Street and in Brookline and Cambridge. The South Station stop offers Boston-area travelers new ways to travel to cities throughout the Northeast, including Providence, Hartford, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.
