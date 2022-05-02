Police begin seizing vehicles involved in reckless driving
WISN
2 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have begun to seize vehicles involved in reckless driving. The towing policy went into effect May 1. Police said Monday at least six vehicles were towed in the first 36 hours of the new policy. Milwaukee leaders hope it will keep reckless drivers off...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man survived the Vietnam War and homelessness, but not reckless driving. Fred Fojut said his friend, Gerald Newton, died after a car hit him Saturday afternoon, April 30 near 20th and Burleigh. "I was in tears so bad," he said. "I had to pull over for...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's latest strategy to curb reckless driving takes effect today, on May 1, and it's a good reminder to keep your car's registration up to date. Starting today, on May 1, police will tow unregistered vehicles when the driver is caught speeding, fleeing from officers, drag racing or driving recklessly.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was arrested early Sunday morning after being pulled over while intoxicated for the ninth time. It happened at 1:12 a.m.in the 200 block of Milton Avenue, according to the Janesville Police Department. An officer was traveling southbound when they were almost hit head on by an oncoming vehicle. […]
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near North 33rd and West Center streets in the Sherman Park neighborhood. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the victim is an unidentified man in his mid-30s. He was found shot to death in an alley and pronounced dead at...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of dealing drugs and fleeing police during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The accused is Xymarus Grant – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance...
MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman has been killed in a violent reckless driving crash. The medical examiner identified her as Yolanda Baxter. She was a pedestrian, standing on the sidewalk at the corner of North 35th Street and West Lisbon Avenue. Police said the crash happened just before...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been convicted in a fatal drunk driving homicide crash in Fond du Lac County. Two people were killed, one victim was paralyzed and a fourth victim was hurt. During a plea hearing Tuesday, Samuel J. Coppersmith, 22, was convicted...
