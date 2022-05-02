ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rushern Baker Touts Plan To Address Baltimore Crime

By Ryan Miner
aminerdetail.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRushern Baker is officially on television this gubernatorial cycle with an edgy campaign ad. Mr. Baker’s 30-second television commercial, “2000,” addresses Baltimore City’s murder epidemic. “In the last eight years, over 2000 mostly young Black men have been killed in Baltimore,” the ad begins....

aminerdetail.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Resident Wins $1M In Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 Promotion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resident of Baltimore City is a million dollars richer Tuesday as the final winner of Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the Maryland Lottery said. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize. Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July. Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will make multiple attempts to reach each winner by phone and email. Congratulations to the $1 million grand prize winner from Baltimore, MD! Learn more: https://t.co/uLF3IUQ8lK pic.twitter.com/bPEtid9eAZ — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Democratic primary field for Maryland governor crowded, experienced and ‘mostly unsettled’

There are decades of governmental experience and public service among them. Connections they’ve established with voters and relationships with powerful allies have deep roots. Millions in campaign donations are flowing their way. Maryland’s 10-man field is set in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. But in such a crowded pack of viable candidates, the race is anything but ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Ben Jealous
Person
Rushern Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Amway#American#Ralson Lapp Guinn Media#Dem
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland Troopers Struck By Suspected Impaired Driver On I-270

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland troopers were hurt Thursday when their vehicles were struck by a driver on Interstate 270. The crashes happened about 6:15 p.m. on southbound I-270 near Montrose Road in Rockville, Maryland State Police said in a Friday news release. Troopers investigating calls about a possible impaired driver parked their patrol vehicles on the shoulder with their lights switched on. Moments later, both were struck by a Chevrolet Impala. The troopers and the driver, identified as 59-year-old Kevin Junghans of Frederick City, were taken to a hospital. The troopers were treated and released. The status of the driver was not immediately clear Friday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers suspect the 59-year-old might have been under the influence of drugs, police said. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation into the cause of the crash.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Two Killed In Northwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people died in a shooting Friday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights for a shooting, where they found two men shot. Both were transported to Sinai Hospital, where they died, police said. One of the victims was 33-years-old, police said, but the other victim’s age was unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

16-Year-Old In Custody After Loaded Gun Found At Baltimore Charter School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found Monday at a Baltimore charter school. The incident happened about 11 a.m. at Green Street Academy in West Baltimore, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson confirmed to WJZ. Baltimore City School Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the unidentified student will be charged, though it was not immediately clear what charges he will face. Monday’s discovery would mark the 13th gun found at a Baltimore City school in 2022, according to statistics compiled by WJZ. Last month, a gun was found at Mervo, the same day two students were stabbed during a fight at the high school, WJZ previously reported. In late March, a student was arrested after a loaded handgun was recovered at ConneXions, a community-based arts school.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy