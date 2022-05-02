Lansing firefighters to host annual Detroit Lions vs. Lansing Firefighters All Star game
The Lansing Firefighter’s Union Local #421 is hosting their 15th annual all star game against the Detroit Lion's Legends basketball team on May 2.
The game will take place at 7:00 p.m. at Lansing Catholic High School.
Tickets to the game are $20.00 for general admission and a special family ticket for mom, dad, and all the kids is $50.00.
Proceeds go to the Lansing Firefighter’s Local #421.
To order tickets, click here .
For additional information call the ticket hotline at 1-517-332-1617.
