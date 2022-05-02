ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Victor Oladipo: Back to bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Oladipo isn't starting Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers. Oladipo looked...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler’s comment after Heat’s Game 2 win will make Joel Embiid more eager to return

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants to play against Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is still out due to a facial injury. Butler said this so himself after the Heat pulverized the Sixers on Wednesday, 119-103 to take a 2-0 lead in their second round series in the NBA Playoffs. The All-Star forward added, per the report of ESPN, that he’s now preparing for Embiid’s possible return in Game 3.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Chasing LeBron James For NBA Playoff Record

Another postseason, another chance for Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks to shine. Antetokounmpo did some serious work on Sunday afternoon. He and his team took down the Boston Celtics in a wild, intense 101-89 Game 1 victory. By doing so, Antetokounmpo showed he’s the leader of his team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia?

The Sixers are in Miami with Game 1 of their series against the Heat taking place on Monday night. Let’s take a look at the series matchup: Sixers-Heat Game 1 Odds Spread: Heat -7.5 (-115) Total: 208.5 (-110) Moneyline: Sixers +260 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Watch: fuboTV Odds via PointsBet Latest on Joel Embiid What could’ve […] The post Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Mike D'Antoni Emerging For Job: NBA World Reacts

It may not be long until Mike D'Antoni is back behind an NBA bench. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets are beginning to interview candidates for their vacant head coaching position. D'Antoni is one of them. D'Antoni knows Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak well after the two were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NHL
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Wednesday's Game 2 against Sixers

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Wednesday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite his questionable label with a left ankle sprain, Herro will be available for the Heat's Game 2 contest. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked second among today's teams in defensive rating, our models project Herro to score 29.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Take A 2-0 Lead Against The Sixers After 119-103 Victory

The Miami Heat continued to take advantage of their depth in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat had four players in double-figures in Wednesday's 119-103 victory in Game 2. They now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Concerning James Harden stats will worry Sixers fans

James Harden hasn’t been his usual self not only in the playoffs but ever since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and his numbers prove that as well. When Joel Embiid was ruled out for Games 1 and 2 of their playoffs series with the Miami Heat because of a head injury, many thought that Harden would be able to step up and carry the offensive load for the team like he used to when he was with the Houston Rockets. Considered one of the best scorers of the generation, many believed that it was just the right opportunity for The Beard to take a leading role again and get back to his scoring ways.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Ringer

In the NBA, You’re Either Trying to Stop Giannis or Find the Next Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t shoot well in Boston. That much was predictable: The Celtics boast the league’s best defense, with waves of physical defenders to throw at the Bucks’ leading scorer. So he’s converted just 20 of 52 attempts in two games of the second-round playoff series.
NBA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

LeBron James confirms membership in Tyrese Maxey fan club with latest take on Sixers guard

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat, Tyrese Maxey’s performance has really been encouraging. Just ask Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Maxey starred for the Sixers in the 119-103 defeat, putting up 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field. He carried the scoring load in the absence of Joel Embiid, even outshining All-Star guard James Harden who was largely expected to step up for the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA

