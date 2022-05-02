ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

From soggy mid-week to sunny and warm

By Sarah Long
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow’s the weather looking for your...

Expect another unsettled stretch of weather in Maine this week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- May is picking up where April left off. A cool stretch with clouds and showers will kick off the week. It's a nice Monday across Maine, but clouds and showers are moving through New Hampshire. Southern Maine will see some light rain showers before the day ends. For much of central Maine and the Midcoast, we'll stay almost completely dry.
Sunny and very mild today

How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Portions of Maine Could See 80-Degree Weather Next Week

As the old saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers". Unfortunately for most of Maine, April wasn't just showers, but also incredibly unsatisfying temperatures that never seemed to make it out of the 50's. For northern Maine, it was even worse. The area consistently saw freezing temperatures overnight and was dealt a handful of snowstorms. There's good news on the horizon. After what feels like 3 months of middling temperatures, a preview of summer appears to be on its way next, and it's looking like it'll bring the heat.
Chilly rain for Wednesday

How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
Do You Have to Pull Over for a Funeral Procession in Maine?

As some towns and cities in Maine continue to get busier and busier, a time-honored tradition can suddenly leave a motorist questioning what to do while behind the wheel. The time-honored tradition is that of a funeral procession, where a group of automobiles, typically led by a hearse, drive from a funeral home to the final resting place of a loved one. So what do you do when you find yourself approaching a procession?
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man drowns after boat overturns while checking baitfish traps

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A Perry man drowned Tuesday afternoon when his boat overturned on a small remote pond in Washington County. Lindon Rockwell, 75, was tending baitfish traps on East Pike Brook Pond around 1:20 p.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. When he leaned over to check one of his traps, the 12-foot aluminum boat he was in overturned, throwing him into the water without a lifejacket.
94.9 HOM

Is Dumpster Diving Legal in Maine?

As the old saying goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure. Typically that phrase is used at yard sales as people are peddling old or used items that no longer seem useful to them. But there are other ways to get your hands on that next DIY project. For the super thrifty and creative, that may include looking inside dumpsters for something that was tossed away. But is it legal to dumpster dive in Maine?
Out-of-staters are flocking to this southern Maine resort town

OGUNQUIT (BDN) -- A resort town in southern Maine is seeing an influx of out-of-state residents despite housing costs spiking more than the state average. Nearly one out of every 10 people in Ogunquit had moved from another state within the past year, according to recently released U.S. Census data from the American Community Survey for 2020, among the highest rates for any community in Maine.
The Best Restaurants in Maine to Get a Good Steak

Maine is known all over the world as one of the best places for seafood. But what about getting a good steak? We can remember 20 years ago when it was hard to find a really good steak around here. But as Maine has become more of a foodie destination, we are happy to report our beef and steak game is now top-notch. We asked you all on Facebook for your favorite steak places in Maine. We received hundreds of responses, with great restaurants from Wells to Eustis.
Maine's commercial fishing haul set a record in 2021

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s fishing industry set a state record for the value of seafood species brought to the docks in 2021. Maine is one of the most important commercial fishing states in the country, in part because it’s home to by far the largest lobster fishing industry.
Heating oil prices through the roof, hitting new record high

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Heating oil prices in Maine shot up last week to a new record high. In October, the average heating oil price was $2.50 a gallon, but now, several companies are charging $6 a gallon. "You don't really plan for heating oil to go up that much," Westbrook...
Portland, Maine Creating Urban Meadows During ‘No Mow May’

If you ever wanted a good excuse not to mow your lawn, this could be it. The City of Portland along with communities across Maine and the country are participating in "No Mow May, by not mowing certain areas in the city during the month of May. Why would they so this? Well, there's some science behind it.
Z107.3

POLL: The Perfect Maine Summer Day: Bar Harbor Or OOB?

If you had perfect summer weather conditions and could hit the beach, which one would you go to?. We are beyond blessed to live in the state of Maine, well for most of the year anyway, but that having been said, summers here are the envy of many people, which is probably why so many tourists flock here to enjoy the food, the ocean, and the general laid back vibe here.
