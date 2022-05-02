From soggy mid-week to sunny and warm

As the old saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers". Unfortunately for most of Maine, April wasn't just showers, but also incredibly unsatisfying temperatures that never seemed to make it out of the 50's. For northern Maine, it was even worse. The area consistently saw freezing temperatures overnight and was dealt a handful of snowstorms. There's good news on the horizon. After what feels like 3 months of middling temperatures, a preview of summer appears to be on its way next, and it's looking like it'll bring the heat.

