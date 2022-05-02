ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Project Connect moves forward, will Leander stay with CapMetro?

By Andrea Guzmán
James Larsen’s routine and that of other Leander residents who ride the train into Austin could soon change. With early voting for the May 7 election underway, voters will decide whether to remain a member city of Capital Metro. Living in southwest Austin years ago, a commute to his downtown Austin...

CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

A peek at how Austin's Blue Line light rail will look over Lady Bird Lake

Getting around downtown and Lady Bird Lake will eventually be a rapid trip, but is it a trek that will involve more buses? Two design proposals are being eyed for a light rail bridge crossing Lady Bird Lake as part of the blue line, a portion of the transit system expansion voters approved in November 2020. For a design option without a guideway for buses, the light rail would simply travel through downtown and then cross the blue line bridge at Lady Bird Lake. There would also be a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists. Although costs aren't finalized, the...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

The future of transportation in Austin is not on roads, officials say

What would Austin's roads look like if they were built for all 1 million residents? For starters, there would be a lot fewer cars.That's what the city planned for when it adopted the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan in 2019—when similar to today, heavy traffic, rapid growth, and safety on roads were at the forefront of concerns in the city. The plan includes implementing Project Connect, a transition toward greener transportation and an emphasis on connecting communities, with the help of Vision Zero. It is also part of a bigger goal of getting 50% of Austinites to stop driving alone or...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Austin couple giving away billions

Recently I have been writing about billionaires, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. And when I do, I get lots of comments from readers asking for more stories on people who aren't just wealthy but also are charitable members of the community.
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
Austonia

Austin's Waterloo Greenway plans for Phase 2 with $9 million federal grant

Downtown Austin will soon get a little more green as Austin's Waterloo Greenway park enters its second phase thanks to a new $9 million federal grant.The grant will bring over 1,500 trees, 200,000 plants and 10 acres of seeds along Waller Creek as part of the new project dubbed The Confluence, officials said at a Monday press conference. The U.S. Army of Engineers provided the funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.Local leaders, including U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, said the new phase will beautify the area, boost the ecosystem and improve air quality by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.The Confluence is part of the Waterloo Greenway, which partially opened in 2021 with the new Moody Amphitheater and Waterloo Park. The organization behind the project, Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, plans to extend the green space into a 1.5 mile, 35-acre park from 15th street to Lady Bird Lake. The second phase is projected to start this October. The three-phase development process is under way and expected to be fully completed in 2026. (Waterloo Greenway)
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

City’s affordability crisis threatens to price out creative class

By Chad SwiateckiLeaders in the region’s entertainment and sports event industries see problems ahead if the city can’t address affordability problems that are forcing artists and working-class audiences to relocate to nearby suburbs.Pointing to the rising cost of living, transportation and other infrastructure issues, panelists at this month’s Urban Land Institute of Austin breakfast stressed that, while the city is growing as a destination for tourists and major businesses, its reputation as a creative mecca is threatened by rising median incomes and home prices.Veronica Cantu, vice president of marketing for the new Moody Center arena downtown, said home prices routinely...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

With Project Connect in the works, what place do Teslas and EVs serve in the future of green transportation?

In Austin, electric vehicles are popular, more so than in other parts of the state. With Teslas and some hybrids accounting for just over 1% of all registered vehicles in Travis County, some question if any cars, even electric cars, are the future we should be chasing.Tech historian Peter Norton tells Austonia we’ve been given a vision for generations and it's one of car dependency. Norton traces its beginning to the Futurama exhibit at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York. Then, General Motors teamed with a designer and popularized the idea of high-speed roads before the interstate highway system...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Texas THC: What you can legally get in Austin this 4/20

Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air? This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend—and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie's Reserve (@williesreserveofficial) Americans overwhelmingly support legalization in some form—91% according to the Pew Research Center—and marijuana is partially legal in 37 states. Texas’ relationship with cannabis is...
AUSTIN, TX
