Police: Woman arrested for driving onto Stamford playground; 1 child injured

A 54-year-old woman is facing several charges after driving onto a playground in Stamford over the weekend.

Police say Mikel Lyneel plowed through a fence Sunday near the Stamford Boys & Girls Club. An 11-year-old playing on a swing was hurt.

Police say the driver is charged with reckless endangerment, driving without insurance and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

She could be facing more charges stemming from the incident soon.