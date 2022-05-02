ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should I get a second COVID booster?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC has recommended a fourth COVID-19...

Do You Need a Second COVID Booster Shot? An Epidemiologist Scoured the Latest Research for Answers

In late March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable people in the U.S., a move that was quickly endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People ages 50 years and older as well as certain immunocompromised individuals who are at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization, and death are eligible four months after receiving the initial booster shot.
Can My Child Get COVID-19 From The Vaccines?

Now that children aged five and above are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, parents are hesitant to subject them to the vaccination process for fear of the unknown consequences the biological preparations have on the young ones. Many are more afraid, thinking that the vaccines could get their kids sick of COVID-19 before they are afforded their promised protection.
31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
BA.2 COVID variant symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is nowhere near what it was during the peak of the omicron variant over the winter, but the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is here and cases are rising. BA.2, also referred to as the stealth omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But as these symptoms are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too, how can you be sure whether its a cold?This weekend, the NHS updated its Covid information page, adding nine new official symptoms of the virus.While people were previously urged to take a test if they had a temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to the sense of...
Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
Adults Over 50 Who Get COVID-19 Have Increased Risk of Shingles

Researchers say people over the age of 50 who have had COVID-19 have a 15 percent higher risk of shingles. They add that older adults hospitalized for COVID-19 have a 21 percent greater risk of shingles. Experts say one factor is the immune system of older adults isn’t always as...
Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
Could this gut virus be responsible for mysterious liver disease outbreak in young children?

An international outbreak of severe hepatitis in young children has health officials worldwide seeking an explanation and scrambling to provide the best treatments. The outbreak was first spotted in the United Kingdom, where 74 children have become ill so far this year. Cases have also been found in Spain, Ireland, Denmark and The Netherlands, according to the Associated Press, which said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nine cases in Alabama in children ages 1 to 6.
None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
A Dangerous Liver Disease Is Spreading in US Kids, Seemingly Related to a Virus

A dangerous, liver-compromising virus is spreading among kids in the US. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert to healthcare providers, warning that a "cluster" of at least nine unusual pediatric hepatitis cases have been spotted in Alabama in recent months, and there could be more out there nationwide.
COVID-19 vaccine-caused heart inflammation called rare in study

The heart inflammation that followed COVID-19 shots in some teens and young adults is rare and a new study affirms that your risk is extremely low. Inflammation of the heart muscle (myopericarditis) is most often caused by viruses but can also occur after vaccination in rare cases. Safety concerns arose after reports of myopericarditis in recipients of mRNA-based COVID vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna.
