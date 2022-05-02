ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 2-May 8, 2022

By The Denver7 Team
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQ9xR_0fQwmDn700

More than 1,385,100 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 62,000 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Wednesday, May 4

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,387,147 cases (+919)
62,086 hospitalized (+25)
64 counties (+0)
4,869,087 people tested (+1,587)
17,441,533 test encounters (+20,977)
12,463 deaths among cases (+3)
13,236 deaths due to COVID-19 (+3)
8,657 outbreaks (+21)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 110 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.09%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday , 4,469,230 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,035,323 have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, May 3

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,386,228 cases (+1,049)
62,061 hospitalized (+23)
64 counties (+0)
4,867,000 people tested (+1,692)
17,441,533 test encounters (+12,489)
12,460 deaths among cases (+307)
13,233 deaths due to COVID-19 (+10)
8,636 outbreaks (+2)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 103 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.33%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday , 4,468,602 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,034,736 have been fully vaccinated.

Monday, May 2

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,385,179 cases (+2,155)
62,038 hospitalized (+32)
64 counties (+0)
4,865,808 people tested (+4,442)
17,429,044 test encounters (+35,284)
12,153 deaths among cases (+3)
13,223 deaths due to COVID-19 (+4)
8,634 outbreaks (+9)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 103 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.15%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday , 4,467,905 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,034,181 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for April 2-8, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGW

Yes, there is a new coronavirus subvariant called XE

Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Daily Mail

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Study: Unvaccinated People Increase COVID-19 Risk, Even Among Vaccinated People

Researchers say unvaccinated people increase the risk of COVID-19 for everyone when they mix with vaccinated individuals. Experts say the findings are important because they demonstrate how the choice to remain unvaccinated affects everyone in a community. Experts say vaccinated people should consider continuing to wear a mask in certain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
WOKV

Coronavirus study: Most Americans have already had COVID-19

Some 58% of the U.S. population overall and a whopping 75% of younger children have been infected with the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday. The results, which were determined by a nationwide blood survey, come as cases are on the increase across the nation, fueled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX31 Denver

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy