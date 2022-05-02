ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Amazon Freevee Orders ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2, Inks Disney Movie Licensing Deal

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitus Welliver’s ex-cop Harry Bosch will return to crack more cases on Amazon Freevee. Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) announced the pickup of Season 2 of “Bosch: Legacy,” a spin-off of series “Bosch” that ran for seven seasons on Prime Video — ahead of the May 6 premiere of “Bosch: Legacy”...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘The Northman’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘The Northman’ Be Streaming?

Travel back in time to Scandanavia in the 9th century with The Northman, the new Robert Eggers epic opening in theaters this weekend. Based on the legend of Amleth, which is the main inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking warrior prince in the year 895. When his father, the king (played by Ethan Hawke) is injured in battle, Prince Amleth is given responsibilities and becomes a target for those seeking power. Lots of gritty surviving and bloody fighting ensues.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clea Duvall
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Sarah Hyland
Person
Madison Lintz
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Imdb Tv#Nbcuniversal#20th Century
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures. Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Netflix's woes could be traced back to Insatiable, "Walmart-ization" and the ouster of key executive Cindy Holland

Holland was Ted Sarandos' first hire when he opened a little office in Hollywood in 2002 to begin Netflix's foray into streaming. In September 2020, Holland was ousted after 18 years shortly after Sarandos was named Netflix's co-CEO and Bela Bajaria was named the sole head of Netflix's TV efforts. "Important multihyphenates who work or have worked with Netflix say it was Holland rather than Ted Sarandos, then chief content officer, who gave Netflix its profile as a home to buzzy, quality shows," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Kim Masters. As one person put it: “That service was built on the back of Cindy Holland’s taste. I could give you a list of names of people who would lie down on railroad tracks for her. Ted is a fan (of content), not a picker. He’s a cheerleader and a good cheerleader, to a degree.” But Holland had a "spendy approach" to ordering TV shows and Sarandos realized that to compete without Friends or The Office, Netflix had to ramp up the number of TV shows it offered. Another key moment in Netflix history was ordering Insatiable. Masters reports that Holland passed on the controversial series that The CW previously rejected. But Bajaria opted to order Insatiable. One prominent Netflix supplier calls Bajaria’s decision “the beginning of the Walmart-ization” of the streamer. “It’s called Insatiable-gate within the halls of Netflix,” this source says. “It gave the power of greenlight to several people. It caused absolute demoralization and chaos. Everybody thought it was a terrible thing Ted did, allowing one team to greenlight something that another team had passed on.” Meanwhile, Masters reports Netflix executives began to worry about the burgeoning number of shows. “It was, ‘Hey, guys, do we think this is enough? Because we are cannibalizing our own sh*t,'” says a former insider. Holland shared the same concern, worrying about the lack of curation and quality control. An insider tells Masters that the response was that things would work out fine if maybe one in 10 shows worked. In the end, Sarandos decided to go with Bajaria and oust Holland.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy