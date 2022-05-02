Legislative assistance charged with failing to show up to traffic court

The legislative assistant for a Riviera Beach City Council member claims he was arrested by his own city’s police department for a crime he didn’t commit.

Sammie Brown is the assistant for council member Julia Botel.

Riviera Beach police took him into custody last night on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in 2019.

Back then, police cited someone using Sammie Brown’s name, home address, and date of birth with driving without a license, Brown tells WPTV it was somebody else in the vehicle using his identity.

“I just know the vehicle,” said Brown who was asked if this truly was identity theft. “That’s what it looks like, someone using my identity fraudulently, what have you, things happen.”

Brown said he is familiar with the 2006 Mercury listed on the traffic citation but isn’t sure who owns it.

Brown also wonders why this didn’t come up sooner since a judge issued the arrest warrant in 2019.