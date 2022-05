We’re used to seeing newcomer brands when it comes to e-bikes, but now it’s time to take a look at a company that’s been around for ages: Schwinn. Today, the Schwinn Mendocino e-bike is on sale for $1,117 at Amazon, which is a full $483 of its normal going rate and also marks a new all-time best price that we’ve seen. On top of all that, it can travel up to 20 MPH and go as far as 55 miles on a single charge, making it a pretty good option for getting around town this summer. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

BICYCLES ・ 23 HOURS AGO