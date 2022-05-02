ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

SportsBeat KC: Chiefs grades didn’t need a curve & why Watson, Brett continue ALS cause

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

That wasn’t a draft but a full gust of wind that blew over the Chiefs last weekend. At least that’s the take from beat writer Herbie Teope and several NFL writers who covered the NFL Draft. By nearly all accounts the draft couldn’t have gone much better for the Chiefs.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, Teope discusses what general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs staff accomplished and when the 10 drafted players figure to make an impact.

After a break, we switch gears and talk about a special annual event that took place on Monday. The Joe McGuff ALS Golf Classic took place on Monday at LionsGate in Overland Park. The event raises money for the disease that took the life of the former Kansas City Star editor and sports columnist.

Kansas City sports icons Tom Watson and George Brett are on hand every year to participate and help raise awareness. After Star columnist Vahe Gregorian speaks about the fundraiser, Watson and Brett talk about their motivation to continue the battle fighting ALS.

Story link:

Did KC Chiefs really nail the NFL Draft? We’ve assigned letter-grades for all 10 picks

Comments / 0

