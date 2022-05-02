ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Why does water flow from a tree in Montenegro?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a few days each year on a meadow in Montenegro,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We're being overrun by tourists...we're just too popular': Furious villagers in Britain's 'best beach resort' say influx of 150,000 holidaymakers every year has turned it into a 'no go zone' plagued by traffic jams, drunk revellers and litter

Villagers living in the UK's 'best beach resort' have said it is the victim of its own success as an influx of tourists has left it plagued by traffic jams, littering and drunk holidaymakers. The tiny Northumberland village of Bamburgh topped a Which? poll that ranked each destination on its...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montenegro#Natural Phenomenon#Meadow
BBC

Passport rule meant my family flew off without me

A woman has told how she had to watch her husband and young children fly off on holiday without her because of post-Brexit passport rules. Ellie Hair was due to fly to Lanzarote from Glasgow on Sunday but she was not allowed to check in. Some European countries now insist...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy