Why does water flow from a tree in Montenegro?

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO