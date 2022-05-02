ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navarro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTY At 959 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corsicana, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Corsicana, Kerens, Trinidad, Blooming Grove, Angus, Barry, Navarro, Rice, Retreat, Oak Valley, Mildred, Eureka, Goodlow, Powell, Emhouse and Mustang. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River near Erie. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, The road 7 miles northwest of Erie at 190th Road just west of Big Creek becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 31.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Erie 29.0 26.5 Thu 8 am CDT 31.5 29.3 19.4
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 275.0 feet, Mobile homes in the Toad Suck Community on the right descending bank near the State Highway 60 Bridge are threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 268.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. With heavy rainfall in the forecast, additional rises are possible. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 268.2 Thu 8 AM 267.7 271.9 274.8 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River at Hermann. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, City Lions Club Athletic Field begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 25.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 22.6 feet and begin rising again Sunday morning. It will rise to 23.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Hermann 21.0 19.9 25.0 23.3 22.7 22.7 19.4
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Oklahoma, northwestern Cleveland and northwestern McClain Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 933 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newcastle, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, northern Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Choctaw, Spencer, Goldsby, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Stanley Draper Lake, Forest Park, Lake Aluma and Smith Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 107 and 132. Interstate 40 between mile markers 150 and 168. Interstate 44 between mile markers 102 and 116. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1029 AM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Newfolden, Middle River, Plummer, St. Hilaire, Grygla, Euclid, Goodridge, Viking, Holt, Strandquist, Gatzke, Florian, Rosewood, Radium, Dorothy, Huot, Mavie and Hazel.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Lamine River near Otterville affecting Cooper County. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lamine River...including Otterville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the South Grand River...including Urich...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water. At 31.0 feet, Extensive flooding of rural property and many roads occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Valley City 22.0 24.0 Thu 8am 25.5 29.1 21.5
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Lamine River near Otterville affecting Cooper County. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lamine River...including Otterville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the South Grand River...including Urich...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Grand River at Urich. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. At 29.5 feet, Flood waters approach 4th Street at Elm Street, and one block west of Green Street. Basement and garage flooding also occurs near 4th and Elm streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm South Grand River Urich 24.0 26.5 Thu 8am 26.7 28.0 26.7
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jefferson; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pine Bluff. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, Regional Park flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks public golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 35.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9 feet early Monday afternoon. With heavy rainfall in the forecast, additional rises are possible. - Action stage is 40.0 feet. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pine Bluff 42.0 35.9 Thu 8 AM 35.7 36.0 38.9 41.9 1 PM 5/09
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...From this evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, extensive lowland flooding occurs from the I-540 bridge downstream to Vache Grasse Creek. Sand and gravel companies and marine terminals in the floodplain along the river should take precautions. The lowest seating rows of the amphitheater at Kelley Park may be covered by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 25.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA

