Franklin County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Arkansas. For your protection move to...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoyah The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 402.0 feet, the access road into Tailwater Park may be impassable due to high water. The recreational vehicle campground near Rena Road is affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:58 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 397.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 401.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River at Hermann. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, City Lions Club Athletic Field begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 25.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 22.6 feet and begin rising again Sunday morning. It will rise to 23.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Hermann 21.0 19.9 25.0 23.3 22.7 22.7 19.4
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oklahoma, eastern Cleveland, west central Pottawatomie and southwestern McClain Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Washington, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Norman, Purcell, Choctaw, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Washington, Cole, Stella, Newalla, Lake Thunderbird, Bethel Acres and Little Axe. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 91 and 105. Interstate 40 between mile markers 164 and 174. Interstate 240 near mile marker 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burnet A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BURNET COUNTY At 1003 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Copperas Cove, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Burnet County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 275.0 feet, Mobile homes in the Toad Suck Community on the right descending bank near the State Highway 60 Bridge are threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 268.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. With heavy rainfall in the forecast, additional rises are possible. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 268.2 Thu 8 AM 267.7 271.9 274.8 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 363.0 feet, patrolling of McLean Bottom Levee in Logan County and Lower Hartman Levee in Johnson County begins. Flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 348.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 362.3 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1029 AM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Newfolden, Middle River, Plummer, St. Hilaire, Grygla, Euclid, Goodridge, Viking, Holt, Strandquist, Gatzke, Florian, Rosewood, Radium, Dorothy, Huot, Mavie and Hazel.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Elk; Greenwood FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Elk and Greenwood. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 927 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eureka, Severy, Fall River, Climax, Eureka Airport, Piedmont, Fall River Lake and Fall River State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ELK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Friday morning at 1030 AM CDT. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. .Heavy rainfall received overnight will cause river levels to rise well above flood stage. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River near Schell City. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, flood waters impact B Highway 2.5 miles east of Rich Hill in the vicinity of the Bates County Drainage Ditch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 34.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.4 feet on 05/11/2019.
BATES COUNTY, MO

