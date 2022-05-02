ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

Tornado Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sebastian THE TORNADO...

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
County
Sebastian County, AR
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The National Weather Service in Bismarck ND has issued a Flood Warning for the Souris River near Towner affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Towner area. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Towner. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1454.0 feet, Minor flood stage with no significant problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1455.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1454.0 feet.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 275.0 feet, Mobile homes in the Toad Suck Community on the right descending bank near the State Highway 60 Bridge are threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 268.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. With heavy rainfall in the forecast, additional rises are possible. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 268.2 Thu 8 AM 267.7 271.9 274.8 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1029 AM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Newfolden, Middle River, Plummer, St. Hilaire, Grygla, Euclid, Goodridge, Viking, Holt, Strandquist, Gatzke, Florian, Rosewood, Radium, Dorothy, Huot, Mavie and Hazel.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Elk; Greenwood FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Elk and Greenwood. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 927 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eureka, Severy, Fall River, Climax, Eureka Airport, Piedmont, Fall River Lake and Fall River State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ELK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Red Lake, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Red Lake; Roseau FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1029 AM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Newfolden, Middle River, Plummer, St. Hilaire, Grygla, Euclid, Goodridge, Viking, Holt, Strandquist, Gatzke, Florian, Rosewood, Radium, Dorothy, Huot, Mavie and Hazel.
RED LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Lamine River near Otterville affecting Cooper County. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lamine River...including Otterville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the South Grand River...including Urich...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 28.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 23.7 Thu 8am 23.5 25.4 28.0
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River near Chamois. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flood Stage: Lower lying bottom land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday, May 05 the stage was estimated to be 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 20.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Chamois 17.0 13.6 19.7 17.0 14.6 14.0 MSG
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

