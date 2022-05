They say you can take the dog out of the fight, but you can’t take the fight out of the dog, and Max Scherzer is a dawg. Whether pitching with a blood bubble in his face, screaming profanity-laced pep talks at himself, or even obliterating manager Dave Roberts for trying to give him encouragement because, and we quote, “this is my job, I don’t need any support or congratulations,” Mad Max has made a Hall of Fame career out of being an absolute crazy person.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO