HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was injured after a train and car collided Sunday night. Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said the crash happened near the Hamblen and Hawkins County line around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff said only one man was inside the car that was struck by the train. Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to assist.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO