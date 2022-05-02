Man facing charges after crashing stolen car in Waterford

Waterford — Police said a man who was driving a stolen car and crashed it into a stone wall Saturday is facing charges.

Richard Ivuzimana, 18, of New Haven, was charged Saturday with first-degree larceny, conspiracy, second-degree criminal trover damage to motor vehicle and interfering with a police officer. Ivuzimana was held on a $20,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.

Waterford Police Sgt. Andrew Farrior said the car hit a stone wall on Vauxhall Street about 1 p.m. Saturday.

Farrior said Ivuzimana fled the scene but police located him later in the woods off Vauxhall Street using a police K-9.

Two juveniles were in the vehicle and also fled but were found in the immediate area, said Farrior. The teenagers were charged with conspiracy, first-degree larceny and interfering with police.

Farrior said the car was reported stolen that same day out of West Haven. No one was injured in the crash, Farrior said.