Man facing charges after crashing stolen car in Waterford

By Kim Drelich
 2 days ago

Waterford — Police said a man who was driving a stolen car and crashed it into a stone wall Saturday is facing charges.

Richard Ivuzimana, 18, of New Haven, was charged Saturday with first-degree larceny, conspiracy, second-degree criminal trover damage to motor vehicle and interfering with a police officer. Ivuzimana was held on a $20,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.

Waterford Police Sgt. Andrew Farrior said the car hit a stone wall on Vauxhall Street about 1 p.m. Saturday.

Farrior said Ivuzimana fled the scene but police located him later in the woods off Vauxhall Street using a police K-9.

Two juveniles were in the vehicle and also fled but were found in the immediate area, said Farrior. The teenagers were charged with conspiracy, first-degree larceny and interfering with police.

Farrior said the car was reported stolen that same day out of West Haven. No one was injured in the crash, Farrior said.

New London, CT
