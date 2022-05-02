Kaila Charles among three players waived by Sun

Veteran Connecticut Sun guard Kaila Charles, shown here taking part in a practice session on April 18 at Mohegan Sun Arena, was cut by the Sun on Monday. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Guard Kaila Charles was one of three players waived by the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

Charles was drafted 23rd overall (second round) in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She played in 51 regular-season games and 11 playoff games for the Sun. She averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds and was relied on for her defensive skills.

Charles played in 30 regular-season games last year, including four starts. She was second in minutes (16.3 mpg) among the team's five reserves.

The Sun also released guard Taj Cole and forward Aleksa Gulbe.

Connecticut has 13 players on its roster and must waive two more this week before Friday's start of the WNBA regular season. The team's core six of wing DeWanna Bonner, forwards Brionna and Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas, and guards Jasmine Thomas and Courtney Williams all have guaranteed contracts. Wing DiJonai Carrington, guard Natisha Hiedeman and forwards Stephanie Jones and Beatrice Mompremier were reserves last year.

The Sun's preseason roster is rounded out by guard Nia Clouden, their 2022 first-round draft pick (12th overall), Yvonne Anderson (guard) and Joyner Holmes (forward), who both signed training camp contracts.

Connecticut opens its season at the New York Liberty on Saturday. The Sun host the Los Angeles Sparks in its regular-season home opener on Saturday, May 14.

