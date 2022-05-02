ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Kaila Charles among three players waived by Sun

By Ned Griffen
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fYP1_0fQwhJC600
Veteran Connecticut Sun guard Kaila Charles, shown here taking part in a practice session on April 18 at Mohegan Sun Arena, was cut by the Sun on Monday. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Guard Kaila Charles was one of three players waived by the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

Charles was drafted 23rd overall (second round) in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She played in 51 regular-season games and 11 playoff games for the Sun. She averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds and was relied on for her defensive skills.

Charles played in 30 regular-season games last year, including four starts. She was second in minutes (16.3 mpg) among the team's five reserves.

The Sun also released guard Taj Cole and forward Aleksa Gulbe.

Connecticut has 13 players on its roster and must waive two more this week before Friday's start of the WNBA regular season. The team's core six of wing DeWanna Bonner, forwards Brionna and Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas, and guards Jasmine Thomas and Courtney Williams all have guaranteed contracts. Wing DiJonai Carrington, guard Natisha Hiedeman and forwards Stephanie Jones and Beatrice Mompremier were reserves last year.

The Sun's preseason roster is rounded out by guard Nia Clouden, their 2022 first-round draft pick (12th overall), Yvonne Anderson (guard) and Joyner Holmes (forward), who both signed training camp contracts.

Connecticut opens its season at the New York Liberty on Saturday. The Sun host the Los Angeles Sparks in its regular-season home opener on Saturday, May 14.

n.griffen@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

Who's that with Jonquel Jones? It's Jake From State Farm

Mohegan — Fame normally accompanies the athlete for triumphs within his or her vocation, which, applied to Jonquel Jones, should translate to the WNBA Most Valuable Player Award she earned in 2021. Ah, but here in the roaring 2000s, where fame (and everything else) feels relative, can even 19.4...
NEW LONDON, CT
WTKR

MEAC Player of the Year Bryant to return to Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Joe Bryant Jr. is running it back. The Lake Taylor graduate announced Thursday morning on social media that he will return to Norfolk State for his final season of eligibility, giving an already-experienced Spartans team a huge boost. Bryant has put together a storied collegiate career to...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Basketball
New London, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
New London, CT
Basketball
ESPN

Women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022-23

Remember the good old days when a top-25 list, even a Way-Too-Early list, had some staying power? When rankings could be relied on to cover the women's college basketball landscape for a few months? No longer. The transfer portal has changed all of that. So, just a month after our first look at the 2022-23 women's college basketball season's top teams, we have a rewrite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Hollingshead transfers from Georgia to Tennessee Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jillian Hollingshead has transferred to Tennessee after her freshman season, giving Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper four players from the transfer portal. Harper announced Hollingshead’s commitment Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward is a 2021 McDonald’s All-American from Powder Springs, Georgia, and ranked No. 37 in espnW’s...
WRDW-TV

AAC player of year Battles transferring from UCF to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — American Athletic Conference player of the year Diamond Battles is following her coach to Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs have announced that Battles is transferring from Central Florida. That will allow her to continue playing for new Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who took over after Joni Taylor left for Texas A&M. Battles was a unanimous choice to the All-AAC first team this past season, also claiming defensive player of the year and MVP honors in the league tournament.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beatrice Mompremier
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Natisha Hiedeman
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Yvonne Anderson
Person
Joyner Holmes
Person
Dewanna Bonner
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Baylor drop in early Top 25 And 1 after stars enter transfer portal

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and still be eligible to play next season was late Sunday night. Kentucky's Keion Brooks and Baylor's Matthew Mayer were among the final-weekend additions. Obviously, their decisions have impacted Version 7.0 of the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1, where North Carolina remains No. 1 followed by No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Arkansas.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: Projecting the rotation

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. South Carolina’s roster is likely set for next season. The Gamecocks lose six players from the national championship team but add two freshmen and a transfer. Here’s an early look at the likely rotation for next season.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn women's basketball's new associate head coach? WNBA veteran Fred Williams

AUBURN — Johnnie Harris has hired 25-year WNBA veteran Fred Williams as Auburn women's basketball's new associate head coach, the school announced Wednesday. Williams comes to Auburn from the Los Angeles Sparks, where he was an assistant coach since 2019. He's a former head coach for the Atlanta Dream (2012-13) and the Dallas Wings (2014-18, a tenure starting when the team was the Tulsa Shock). ...
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

Akok Akok heads to Georgetown men's basketball from UConn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn, the latest in a series of additions. Georgetown announced Akok's move on Tuesday. The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak. Ewing, who has led the Hoyas to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
398
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy