With three league games remaining, Selma High School continues to hold a one game lead over Kingsburg in the Central Sequoia League softball race. Coach Chris Tapia’s Lady Bears played host to last place Exeter on Tuesday, May 3 before traveling to Immanuel on Friday. The regular season ends on Friday, May 13 with a senior day home contest with the Kingsburg Vikings. It will be the last JV Central Sequoia League game for both teams, as they move into the new Tri County Conference next fall.

KINGSBURG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO