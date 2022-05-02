ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mom and step-mom become besties while co-parenting

By Wendi Lane
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zvQh_0fQwh9S500

Megan Stortz and Mike Paskas were married in 2009. They had a son, but the marriage didn’t last. After four years, they divorced and they each remarried someone new, but they still had problems.

"After our divorce, we found it very hard to co-parent because we had a lot of issues we hadn’t worked through," biological mother Megan Stortz said. "We weren’t communicating in a healthy manner and when I started to see it take a toll on our son, I wasn’t like, I need to find something else to do that works."

So, Stortz reached out to her own step-mom for advice. She suggested that she send Tiffany Paskas, the step-mother of her son, a gift.

"I was scared because we both grew up in divorced families and you don’t do that, my mom and my step-mom didn’t get along at all," Stortz said. "But, I sent her a Mother's Day card and a bottle of champagne, and in the card, I wrote something like, 'thank you for being such a positive influence on my son’s life.'"

It was a gift that Paskas said she was surprised to get.

"With the gift that she sent me, I actually remember going to work and telling my co-workers that she had given me a bottle of champagne and they were like, don’t drink it, but I already did," Paskas said.

What neither of them knew was how that gesture would open a door of communication to not only better care for their children, but that it would blossom into a friendship.

"She's the best friend I’ve always wanted," Stortz said.

The two don't only love and want the best for the same children, but they realized they had a lot in common.

"It also doesn’t help that we match and do our make-up so alike so people are like holy cow you guys are a lot similar than we thought," Paskas said.

Now, Stortz and Paskas, their husbands, the child they share, plus Stortz's youngest son, started doing things together as a family of six.

They have gained a lot of interest after documenting their co-parenting journey on social media, called ' Moms of Tampa .' Their hope is to break down the stigma around step-parents and co-parenting.

Moms of Tampa

"We try very hard to put the kids first, and then we are the adults who have to make the adjustments and go through the awkward phases because as children of divorce, we know what that’s like and we don’t want them to go through that either," Paskas said.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy