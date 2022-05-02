ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Teen arrested with stolen gun Sunday on South Side

By Patrick Varine
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Police arrested a 19-year-old Pittsburgh man they said was in possession of a stolen gun early Sunday morning on Carson Street. Police were called to the 1800 block of East Carson Street...

triblive.com

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Retired pastor accused of stealing more than $350K from North Side church

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pittsburgh pastor is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $350,000 from his church. Wayne Peck surrendered to authorities early Tuesday morning, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said. According to court documents, Peck was a pastor at the Community House Presbyterian Church on the North Side for more than 40 years before he retired in 2017.The case's investigator said after Peck retired, he continued to cause checks payable to him to be issued without anyone's knowledge, taking more than $357,000 from the church's funds. Peck is awaiting arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail. He's facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

19-year-old man charged after pulling gun on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old was taken into custody after being confronted by police along East Carson Street.Dayqual Allen is facing numerous charges after police say he had a gun in his possession and was being confrontational with people who were walking by him on East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.Investigators say Allen is 19 years old and legally not allowed to have a gun on him. Police say he got into a fight with another man on Sunday night and after that, cameras showed him waving the gun around.Police say he then started walking towards S. 18th Street and when police told him to stop, he took off.Officers say he was weaving through various streets and houses.Eventually, police caught Allen and discovered he was on probation.They say they found a magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition on him, but no gun.After searching the area, they located the weapon, which they quickly learned was stolen and Allen was taken to jail.Allen's charges include disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and carrying a firearm without a license.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Firearms
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a river. One of the dead is a volunteer firefighter, who was trying to rescue a mother and child who were in the crash. New information has been released by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy