A judge in Oklahoma has allowed a lawsuit seeking reparations for the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre to move forward, marking a victory for the plaintiffs and legal team that have pressed the case for justice following the century-old attack and its grim shadow.Judge Caroline Wall dismissed a motion for the case to be dismissed in part on 2 May, allowing the case to proceed, though it remains unclear what will happen next and whether it will advance to a trial.The lawsuit was filed last year ahead of the 100th anniversary of the two-day attack...

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO