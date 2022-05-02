ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

You've got mail: Cleveland County couple makes tool to tell when a delivery is made

By Dustin George, The Shelby Star
A Cleveland County couple has created a new tool to make checking the mail a little more convenient.

When unused, the tool — a small piece of bright yellow plastic attached to an anchor —stays tucked on the side of a user's mailbox. When the lid is opened, the piece falls forward and remains extended after the mailbox is closed again.

"It works as a visual aid when you approach. If it is out, you know you have mail," said Chris Kale, who designed and created the "Got Mail?" mailbox flag. "After you get your mail, you can reset the flag and it is ready for the next day."

Kale said he designed the flag first as an aid for his wife, Jozel, to eliminate the frustration of walking to their mailbox only for it to be empty.

After seeing the usefulness of the device, the couple tested it with others, and decided it may well prove to be a viable product, particularly for the elderly or those living in rural areas.

"A lot of people in those areas have to cross the street to get to their mailbox. This could at least save some of them a trip across a busy road," said Kale.

Last year, Chris and Jozel spent some time demonstrating the flags and giving out test units for people to try. The feedback, they said, was positive.

"(One tester) is 83 years old. He could step out into his  garage or his car park and see if his flag was down. He said one of his neighbors would use his flag to see if she might have some mail," said Jozel Kale.

Use of the flags is approved by the U.S. Postal Service, Jozel added, and the couple has applied for a patent on the design of the flags.

All of the flags are manufactured in Gastonia, and are available to order by calling 704-751-6818, or by visiting cleverproductsdirect.com. Starting next week, they will also be available for sale at TruValue in Kings Mountain and at select Ace Hardware stores in the area.

